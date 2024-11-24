PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 3,803.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $298.85 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.