PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,450 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $338.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day moving average is $377.30.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

