PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 405.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 178.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $31.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $629.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

