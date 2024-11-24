PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

SLV stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

