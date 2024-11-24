PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

