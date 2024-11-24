PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,026,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after buying an additional 128,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,486,000 after buying an additional 224,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 182,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,832,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.80. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

