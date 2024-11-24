PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ITT by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 51,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ITT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ITT by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

ITT stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.01 and a twelve month high of $158.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ITT’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

