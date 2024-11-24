PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,359 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,145,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,197,000 after purchasing an additional 391,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,920,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 603,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 174,857 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC now owns 598,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of XBI opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.