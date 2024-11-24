Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 153,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

