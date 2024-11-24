Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.55 target price on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Profire Energy stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.43. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 235,664 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 91,941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

