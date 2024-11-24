ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 741.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 113.1% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $106.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

