Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,281.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 246,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 242,206 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 362,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 185,969 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 168,375 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,129,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,630,000.

AOR stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $59.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

