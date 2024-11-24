Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 18,702 American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the third quarter worth $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHR stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

