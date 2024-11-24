Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 58,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 142,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 36,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1577 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

