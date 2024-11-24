Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $617,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,949 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

