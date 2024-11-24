Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $625,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,526,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 24.3% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 350,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,645,000 after buying an additional 68,551 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,885,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,191,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,354,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $272.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.17 and a 200-day moving average of $252.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $273.43.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

