Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $710,000 Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 43,967 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

