Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 24,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 18,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KRE opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $67.96.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

