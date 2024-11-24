Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $644,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.