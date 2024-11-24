Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $100.36 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.49.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

