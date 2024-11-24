Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 306,168 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after purchasing an additional 500,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 153,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 114,964 shares during the last quarter.

CEF opened at $25.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

