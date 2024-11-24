Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,550,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,321 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,196,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,866,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,090,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 694,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,528,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,940,000 after acquiring an additional 567,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,225.85. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

