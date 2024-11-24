Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nucor by 25.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,283,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after buying an additional 262,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE opened at $151.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,436. The trade was a 8.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,680 shares of company stock worth $4,773,724. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

