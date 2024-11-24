Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,368,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 405,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,917,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

