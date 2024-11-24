Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,092 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Copart by 141.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 98.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.