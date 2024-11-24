Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 209 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $298.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.83 and its 200 day moving average is $330.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

