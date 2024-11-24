Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 218 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vistra were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after acquiring an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after buying an additional 1,356,488 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vistra by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,755,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,122,000 after purchasing an additional 527,579 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vistra by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,082,000 after purchasing an additional 841,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,384,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,050,000 after purchasing an additional 713,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $161.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.61 and a 1-year high of $168.67.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.10.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

