Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 808 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI opened at $83.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

