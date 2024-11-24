Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 90,597 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,597 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 455,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

