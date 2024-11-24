Quest Partners LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,556.48. The trade was a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Further Reading

