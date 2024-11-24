Quest Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

