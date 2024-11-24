Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 31,375 Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spok by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Stock Performance

SPOK opened at $16.22 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $328.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Spok Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Articles

