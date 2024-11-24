Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 2,096.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 250,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 234.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 195,444 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 40.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 534,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 154,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $415.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $599.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

