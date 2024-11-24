Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 1,107.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,189 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 38.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 650.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perdoceo Education from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $29.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.57.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 3,400 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $90,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,039.90. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $809,293.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,820.35. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,206. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.