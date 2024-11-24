Quest Partners LLC Buys 35,449 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 3,544,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,449 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,012,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 90.45, a quick ratio of 90.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 173.17%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

