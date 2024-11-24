Quest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 68,407 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 367,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

LQDT stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $775.51 million, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.39. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,351.08. This represents a 28.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $69,864.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,261.88. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,546 over the last 90 days. 29.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

