Quest Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 56.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 6.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZEK. Barclays increased their price target on AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.24.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.28.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.