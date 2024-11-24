Quest Partners LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in UGI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in UGI by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in UGI by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, V2 Financial group LLC increased its stake in UGI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Trading Up 15.0 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $28.50 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

