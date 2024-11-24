Quest Partners LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,639 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Xperi worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Xperi by 66.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Xperi by 40.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xperi by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Xperi by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. This represents a 0.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $390.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

