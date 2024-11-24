Quest Partners LLC Has $464,000 Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAL. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Trading Up 3.5 %

Caleres stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.93. Caleres, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 5.84%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAL

Caleres Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.