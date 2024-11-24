Quest Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 381.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $1,259.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $716.80 and a 12-month high of $1,376.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,252.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

