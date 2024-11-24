Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $165.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.09 and a 12-month high of $170.20.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

