Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth $54,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

PRKS stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $26,944.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $35,695.68. This trade represents a 43.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,223.62. This represents a 23.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

