Quest Partners LLC Purchases 7,408 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 87.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBK. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

OBK stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $160.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.40 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBK

Origin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.