Quest Partners LLC Takes $536,000 Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 71,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 212,276 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BFH opened at $58.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bread Financial Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

