Quest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $209,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,166.30. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $966.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

