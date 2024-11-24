Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RTO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the third quarter worth $44,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,530,000 after buying an additional 1,041,860 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,764,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,990,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,573,000 after acquiring an additional 617,227 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,820,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTO opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.07.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.