Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of RTO opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $34.07.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
