Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $882,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $4,434,890.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,472.76. This represents a 98.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,681 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,825 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 2.09. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

