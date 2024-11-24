Roth Capital Issues Negative Forecast for Target Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research report issued on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Target Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TGT opened at $125.01 on Friday. Target has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average of $149.61.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Target by 156.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

