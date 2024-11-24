Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Sells $33,150,685.17 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $103.61 and a 12-month high of $242.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

